Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $396,242.20 in Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $396,242.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

