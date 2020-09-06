Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $234,715.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
