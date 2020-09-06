Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $234,715.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,149,000 after acquiring an additional 323,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Semtech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 185,721 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 402.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 1,150,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after buying an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

