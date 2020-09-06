Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells $651,874.03 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 4,187 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $651,874.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Todd E. Simpson sold 9,262 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total value of $1,464,970.54.

On Monday, August 3rd, Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $3,314,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $1,939,403.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $149.21 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

