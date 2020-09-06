Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Sells $651,874.03 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 4,187 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $651,874.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Todd E. Simpson sold 9,262 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total value of $1,464,970.54.
- On Monday, August 3rd, Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $3,314,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 1st, Todd E. Simpson sold 11,573 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total value of $1,939,403.34.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $149.21 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.
Seattle Genetics Company Profile
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.
