Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 14,351 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,351 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $2,234,307.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Clay B. Siegall sold 27,060 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total value of $4,280,080.20.

On Monday, August 10th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76.

On Monday, June 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $4,235,779.44.

SGEN opened at $149.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.33.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. Analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

