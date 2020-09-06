Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Insider Sells $107,710.84 in Stock

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $107,710.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,473.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Kirscht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Patrick Kirscht sold 4,927 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $59,863.05.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $339.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect that Oportun Financial Corporation will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter valued at $12,517,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 49.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after buying an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

