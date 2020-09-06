Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $27,524,949.49 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $504.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

