Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Sells $195,300.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MRVL opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 935,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,019 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

