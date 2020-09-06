Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Sells $16,861.80 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $16,861.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,664.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IONS opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $67.31.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.