Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $221,956.25 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.13, for a total transaction of $221,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $342.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $9,551,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

