Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Sells $1,056,960.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $1,056,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $342.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

