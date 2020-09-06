Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $620,352.92 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total value of $618,990.79.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $583,239.30.

Shares of FDS opened at $332.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

