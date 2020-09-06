Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Insider Sells $158,516.25 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total transaction of $158,516.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cindy Fiedelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total transaction of $209,833.85.

On Friday, July 31st, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $143,380.48.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.18 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after buying an additional 2,600,369 shares during the period.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

