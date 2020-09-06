Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $280,030.52 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $280,030.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,790.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $475,890.46.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of -53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

