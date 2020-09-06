Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $596,250.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NET opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 217.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

