Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $377,171.52 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 8,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $377,171.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.