Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $377,171.52 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 8,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $377,171.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,726,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ CSTL opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $49.00.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
