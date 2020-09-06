Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) CFO Sells $873,822.75 in Stock

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $21,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after buying an additional 516,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 452,555 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

