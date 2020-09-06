Insider Selling: Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Insider Sells $226,702.49 in Stock

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) insider K Laser Technology Inc. sold 140,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $226,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

K Laser Technology Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boxlight alerts:

On Wednesday, June 10th, K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of Boxlight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,729.00.

On Friday, June 5th, K Laser Technology Inc. sold 707,979 shares of Boxlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $707,979.00.

BOXL stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Boxlight Corp has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 172.34% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 2,118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Boxlight worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BOXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities increased their price objective on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Boxlight from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.