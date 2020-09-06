Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $1,520,993.46 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alfred J. Ford, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,667 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $112,840.77.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 117.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 62.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

