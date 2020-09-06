Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $112,840.77 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,667 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $112,840.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alfred J. Ford, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46.

AXNX stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

