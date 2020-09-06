Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $1,014,066.20 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,014,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 31,887 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,297,482.03.

On Monday, August 10th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,366 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $1,257,152.40.

On Friday, August 7th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 400 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $16,404.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,994 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,193,776.22.

On Friday, July 31st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $25,492.74.

On Wednesday, July 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 33,497 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $1,352,273.89.

On Monday, July 27th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 6,515 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $256,691.00.

On Friday, July 24th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 102,384 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $3,999,119.04.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 1,848 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $75,823.44.

On Monday, July 20th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,375 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,194,246.25.

Ares Management stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

