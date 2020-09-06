Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Portfolio Manager Acquires $7,130,732.28 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce acquired 499,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,130,732.28. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,217.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RGT opened at $12.51 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 44,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.