Insider Buying: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Buys $163,000.00 in Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 100,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,070.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PHX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

