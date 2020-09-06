Insider Buying: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Purchases $122,250.00 in Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,578 shares in the company, valued at $300,862.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $15.29.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 189.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

