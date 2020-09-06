Insider Buying: Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) CEO Buys $10,975.00 in Stock

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) CEO Marc O. Mayer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marc O. Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 24th, Marc O. Mayer bought 328 shares of Manning and Napier stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400.56.
- On Friday, August 21st, Marc O. Mayer acquired 4,172 shares of Manning and Napier stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,938.32.
MN opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 3.10. Manning and Napier Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.
About Manning and Napier
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.