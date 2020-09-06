Insider Buying: Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) CEO Buys $10,975.00 in Stock

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) CEO Marc O. Mayer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc O. Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Marc O. Mayer bought 328 shares of Manning and Napier stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,400.56.

On Friday, August 21st, Marc O. Mayer acquired 4,172 shares of Manning and Napier stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,938.32.

MN opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $69.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 3.10. Manning and Napier Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

