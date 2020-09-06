Insider Buying: Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO Buys $17,500.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,203,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,674.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $170.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

