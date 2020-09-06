Insider Buying: Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO Buys $17,500.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,203,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,674.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $170.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 6.77.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.