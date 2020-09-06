Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Acquires 12,316 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 12,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,033 shares in the company, valued at $373,586.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AIM opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 42.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIM shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.