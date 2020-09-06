Insider Buying: Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) Insider Buys £1,903,129.68 in Stock

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) insider Avril Gallagher bought 107,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($23.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903,129.68 ($2,486,776.01).

Shares of ABBY opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.82) on Friday. Abbey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,575.28 ($20.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,286.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,210.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Abbey

Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.

