Insider Buying: Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) Insider Buys £1,903,129.68 in Stock

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY) insider Avril Gallagher bought 107,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($23.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903,129.68 ($2,486,776.01).
Shares of ABBY opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.82) on Friday. Abbey plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,575.28 ($20.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,286.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,210.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Abbey
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Abbey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.