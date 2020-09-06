Inpex (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Inpex (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Inpex stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Inpex has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $25.63.

Get Inpex alerts:

About Inpex

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.