Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $873,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,323,000 after buying an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $21,576,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 529,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.