Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,609,000.

INGN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,217. Inogen has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $76.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $612.77 million, a P/E ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

