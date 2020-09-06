Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits One Day Volume of $3,476.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $642,127.02 and approximately $3,476.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00115776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00222152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.01579270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00166053 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

