ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,819,000 after buying an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,195,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 7,692.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,117,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,102,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

