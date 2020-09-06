Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.84 ($25.70).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

