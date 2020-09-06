Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,304,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 149,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,326,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 753,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

