Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price target (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,899.36 ($24.82).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,304 ($17.04) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,484.25. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,238.50 ($16.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.48). The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

