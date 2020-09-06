IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMI PLC/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.36. IMI PLC/S has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from IMI PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. IMI PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.01%.

