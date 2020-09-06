Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells $1,421,400.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total value of $1,421,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,376,441.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $342.39 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.94.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.