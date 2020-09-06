Ikarian Capital LLC Trims Stake in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,429,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 645,859 shares during the quarter. Chiasma makes up about 0.6% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 3.38% of Chiasma worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 744,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 560,474 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Chiasma by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 345,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,024. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $300.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.62. Chiasma Inc has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raj Kannan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

