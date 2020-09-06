Ikarian Capital LLC Takes Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XFOR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.26. 50,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.