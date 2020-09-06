Ikarian Capital LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,452,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TORC. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in resTORbio by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 453,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,060. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.43. resTORbio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TORC shares. FIG Partners reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. resTORbio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

