Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 69,669 Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,669 shares during the period. Ardelyx makes up approximately 0.8% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 947,947 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 87.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 25.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $743,898.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 4,673 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $31,542.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,103 shares of company stock valued at $917,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.77. 659,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,376. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $514.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Ardelyx Inc has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

