Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 560,300 Shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,300 shares during the period. Immunovant comprises about 0.5% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunovant by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. 811,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,779. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

