Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

APLS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 450,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,550 shares of company stock valued at $599,457 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

