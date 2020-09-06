Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 330,650 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,650 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $750,672.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 340,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.