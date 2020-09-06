Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 243,782 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243,782 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. 8,737,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,441. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

