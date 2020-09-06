Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 161,140 Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,140 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Cerecor worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cerecor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cerecor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerecor alerts:

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,753,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $4,384,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 2,049,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,000,745.84. Insiders purchased a total of 3,944,120 shares of company stock worth $9,735,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

CERC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of CERC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 348,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,013. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.69. Cerecor Inc has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.