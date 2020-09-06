Ikarian Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166,790 shares during the quarter. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 6.24% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $83,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,352. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $233.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

