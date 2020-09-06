Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 125,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,413. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $577.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

