Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $4.65. 1,112,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.27. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 81.82% and a negative net margin of 519.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

