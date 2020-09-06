Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH)

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 2.41% of Delcath Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $908,000.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

DCTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCTH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 34,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,414. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.